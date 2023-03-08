Christine And The Queens announce new album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ and share single ‘To Be Honest’

Christine And The Queens has announced a new album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ and shared the first taster from the record.

The album, which is the follow up to last year’s LP ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’, is set to be released on on 9 June via Because Music in 3xLP, CD and digital formats. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Chris has also shared new single ‘To Be Honest’, which you can listen to and watch the video below.

Speaking about the album Chris said: “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space.

“The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

Meanwhile, Chris is set to curate this year’s Meltdown Festival in London.

He will bring together artists that have been instrumental in shaping his musical identity for the next edition of the annual festival, which will run from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Last year’s Meltdown Festival was curated by Grace Jones, and saw performances from Peaches, Skunk Anansie, Dry Cleaning, Greentea Peng, John Grant, Sky Ferreira, Hot Chip and Honey Dijon.