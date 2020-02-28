Christine and the Queens announces last-minute intimate London show

Christine and the Queens has announced a special intimate gig in London to celebrate the release of her surprise new EP ‘La vita nuova’.

The EP arrived today (February 28), and follows on from the French artist’s acclaimed 2018 album ‘Chris’. It includes the single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’.

Christine and the Queens has now announced a special show at London’s Moth Club on Saturday, March 7. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get them from here.

The gig, which is being held in the smallest venue she’s ever played in, is part of Annie Mac’s AMP London series, and will see Christine and the Queens performing tracks from her new EP plus some fan favourites.

As well as the new EP, Christine and the Queens has also released a short film. The visual features the release’s five tracks in as many sequences, and was filmed at the world famous Opéra Garnier opera house in Paris.

Christine and the Queens co-presented Robyn with the award for Songwriter of the Decade at the NME Awards 2020 earlier this month.

Speaking to NME with her co-presenter Charli XCX, Christine addressed how “change needs to come from the ground up” in order to tackle sexism within the music industry.