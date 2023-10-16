Christine and the Queens cancels all remaining 2023 shows due to illness

Christine and the Queens has cancelled all remaining tour dates for 2023, on the advice of the singer’s doctor.

News of the cancellation arrived earlier today (October 16) via Christine and the Queens’ official Instagram account. “Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023,” the post read. It’s not yet known what illness forced the cancellation.

Christine and the Queens was scheduled to perform in Montreal today, as part of a broader North American tour leg that would have run until October 26, when he was due to appear at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. Following that, Christine and the Queens was slated to perform a string of shows throughout Europe, including in Belgium and the Netherlands, with a final date scheduled for Paris’ L’Olympia on November 27.

According to the singer’s statement, full refunds for all dates of the cancelled tour are available at the point of purchase. The tour was in support of the French singer-songwriter’s most recent album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’, which arrived in June of this year and featured the likes of Madonna, 070 Shake and Mike Dean.

In a three-star review of the album — a follow-up to 2022’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’, NME wrote: “the French artist’s fourth studio album is often weighed down by its own folly.”

More recently, Christine and the Queens performed at this year’s Glastonbury festival, joining the line-up alongside the likes of Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey and Wizkid, among others. Christine and the Queens’ most recent single, a remix of the ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ track ‘To Be Honest’, arrived in August, and featured SG Lewis.

In September of last year, Christine and the Queens postponed the release of ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ and a handful of its accompanying live shows after suffering an injury in rehearsals.