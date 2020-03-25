Christine and the Queens has covered The Weeknd in a new home video – watch the performance below.

The singer took on Abel Tesfaye’s recent single ‘Blinding Lights’ as part of Global Citizen’s ‘Together At Home’ series on Monday (March 23).

During her short performance, Christine played recent tracks ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’, ‘Mountains’ and more alongside the cover, while dancing around her living room.

“Pushed all the furniture and covered The Weeknd,” she wrote, sharing the cover on Twitter. See it below.

Rufus Wainwright is among a host of other artists taking part in ‘Together At Home’, a joint venture between Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Christine and the Queens has been live streaming nightly gigs from her studio while self-isolating amid the continued coronavirus crisis. She also appeared on an episode of Charli XCX’s live stream programme.

Héloïse Letissier recently released surprise new EP ‘La Vita Nuova’, which NME described in a five-star review as “an astonishing and emotional sucker-punch”.

The singer christened the album at a tiny London gig at the MOTH Club, where she was joined by ‘La Vita Nuova’ collaborator Caroline Polachek.

The Weeknd released new album ‘After Hours’ last week, which features ‘Blinding Lights’, and shared an expanded edition of the album this week.

A four-star NME review of ‘After Hours’ said: “‘After Hours’ stands as The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time, but still there’s a nagging question of what’s to come. Because once you go pop, and then back to your roots, where exactly do you go next? That’s precisely the problem The Weeknd faces with his next effort.”