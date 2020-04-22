News Music News

Christine and The Queens covers Travis Scott’s ‘Highest In The Room’

An impressive multilingual cover

Eddy Lim
Christine and the Queens cover Travis Scott Highest in the Room
Christine and the Queens and Travis Scott. Credits: Gaelle Beri, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Yesterday (April 21), Christine and The Queens covered Travis Scott‘s song ‘Highest In The Room’ on Instagram.

Héloïse Letissier’s take on the Scott single sees her switch to her native French halfway through the cover. Watch the clip below:

Morning after 4/20. Covered @travisscott up close and personal 🖤💧

In the Instagram caption, she also noted her local timezone as “the morning after 4/20”, as a cheeky reference to the choice of cover song.

Christine and The Queens has kept herself busy during isolation, participating in nightly livestreams, performing covers and writing her third album all from home.

“My original plan was to be in the US right now to promote my EP,” she said, in an interview with NME earlier this month, referring to her February release, ‘La Vita Nuova’.

“I was going to do some American TV, stick around in LA and do some sessions with musicians. I decided to take this [the lockdown] as a sign to write a lot on my own first instead. It feels a lot like the usual process when I start a new album. The mindset is different, because on my third album I’m looking for something very vast and hopeful.”

Last weekend, Letissier took part in the One World: Together At Home livestream, performing two tracks from ‘La Vita Nuova’: ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ and ‘Mountains (we met)’. Letissier also covered Steve Lacy‘s ‘N Side’ in March, following a cover of The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’.

It’s Sunday and all I have is this chair – love you guys 🖤

