Heloise Letissier says the music industry needs more female producers and sound engineers

Christine And The Queens’ Heloise Letissier has said the next step for women to gain equality in music is to have more women doing technical jobs in the industry.

Letissier said it was “really cool” that there are now many more different types of female performers.

But she added that equality in the music industry isn’t yet “a reflex”, adding that there needs to be more female producers and sound engineers.

Speaking after Christine And The Queens’ acclaimed headline performance on Glastonbury’s Other Stage last night (June 30), Letissier said: “The pop landscape is filled with different representations of femininity, which I appreciate. You have Solange, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé. You have many different ways to be a woman in the industry, and I think that’s really cool.”

She continued: “I think the next step to take it even further would be to have more women having really technical jobs, like female sound engineers, female producers. That’s the next step to reach at some point.”

Reflecting on the advances made by women in music, Letissier told BBC Music: “When we see where we’re reaching with equality, we look back and see how we were lacking it before. It’s really interesting that, the more we’re moving forward, the more we’re actually like, ‘Well…’ It makes us realise how much we still have to do and that it’s not a reflex yet, it’s not natural yet.”

Christine And The Queens feature on Charli XCX‘s forthcoming collaborations album ‘Charli’ on the song ‘Gone’. The track was premiered at Primavera in May.

The only remaining confirmed UK or Ireland show for Christine And The Queens in support of last year’s album ‘Chris’ is at Electric Picnic on August 31.