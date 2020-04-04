Christine And The Queens his paid tribute to the late Bill Withers, covering ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ on Instagram.

Withers suffered heart complications and died on Monday (March 30), his family confirmed yesterday (April 3). He was 81 years old.

Figures from across the music and entertainment world have paid tribute to Withers since the news of his passing, and Héloïse Letissier has now shared her version of one of Withers’ most famous songs.

Advertisement

“Bye Bill,” she wrote on Instagram. Watch the performance below.

Tributes have been pouring in for Withers since the announcement of his death. Brian Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Nile Rodgers, Jennifer Hudson and Graham Coxon have all shared their memories of the star.

An NME obituary described Withers as “the reluctant star whose songs were as understated as his genius”.

“Bill Withers’ life was a lesson in being able to take or leave other people’s assessments of your success, and he was all the stronger for it.”

Christine And The Queens has been sharing a series of quarantine covers as she self-isolates due to coronavirus. Over the past few weeks she’s posted versions of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ and Steve Lacy’s track ‘N Side’.

Advertisement

Letissier recently spoke to NME about her new EP ‘La Vita Nuova’, the prospect of collaborating with Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker and more. Read the interview here.

NME called the surprise new EP “an astonishing and emotional sucker-punch” in a five-star review.