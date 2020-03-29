Christine and the Queens shares powerful cover of Steve Lacy’s ‘N Side’

Christine & The Queens has shared a new cover of Steve Lacy track ‘N Side’.

It’s the latest in a series of quarantine covers that Héloïse Letissier is sharing from her home while self-isolating.

Earlier this week, the singer shared a version of The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ as part of Global Citizen’s ‘Together At Home’ series, and she’s now taken on a track from the Internet guitarist.

Advertisement

“It’s Sunday and all I have is this chair – love you guys,” she wrote on Instagram. Listen to the cover below.

Christine and the Queens has been live streaming nightly gigs from her studio while self-isolating amid the continued coronavirus crisis. She also recently appeared on an episode of Charli XCX’s live stream programme.

The performances follow the singer’s recently released surprise new EP ‘La Vita Nuova’, which NME described in a five-star review as “an astonishing and emotional sucker-punch”.

‘N Side’ appears on Steve Lacy’s debut solo album ‘Apollo XXI’, which came out last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Although Steve Lacy is already fairly established through his collaborations, it’s exciting, on this album, to see his own personality shine through, as well as his ambition and inspirations (he’s cited Mac DeMarco as a production influence before), as he experiments, fills out his own catalogue and sound, and speaks for himself.

Advertisement

Lacy also appeared on a number of tracks on Vampire Weekend’s 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride’.