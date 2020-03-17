News Music News

Christine And The Queens to stream nightly gigs from Ferber studios while social distancing

Tune in every night from 6pm EST / 10pm GMT

Charlotte Krol
Parklife 2019
Christine and the Queens

Christine And The Queens is staging live-streamed gigs from the recording studios where she is currently staying during the coronavirus outbreak.

The French singer plans to perform to fans via Instagram every night at 6pm EST for the foreseeable. “I’ll find a way to deal with the ennui,” she wrote in her first video promoting the event. “Guests and weird concepts included.”

Advertisement

In the first clip, Christine And The Queens (real name Héloïse Letissier) performed an acoustic version of her recent single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ while being followed around by a camera operator on a squeaky bicycle. The videos are to be broadcast from Ferber studios in Paris.

Letissier is not the only musician taking the opportunity to perform to fans while the COVID-19 pandemic develops.

Christine and the Queens
Christine and the Queens on stage at London’s MOTH Club. Credit: Gaelle Beri

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin live-streamed a special performance from his home yesterday (March 16). Martin told his followers on an Instagram Live stream that he and his band were meant to be together at the time, but explained that they were all “stuck in different countries” as a result of the global pandemic.

Dubbed ‘Together At Home’, the 30-minute broadcast saw the frontman take song requests from fans and give shout outs as he sat behind his piano.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Yungblud put on a hour-long show from LA where he played to an empty room. NME gave the show four stars, writing: “It feels like a vital, generous display of kindness and hope, something that’s essential right now.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.