Christine And The Queens talks working with Madonna on new album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’

Christine And The Queens has spoken about recruiting Madonna to feature on the follow-up to his 2022 album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’.

‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ was confirmed earlier this month. Due for release June 9, the album is the “second part of an operatic gesture” that takes inspiration from the “glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels In America.”

According to the tracklisting for the album, Madonna features on several tracks. In a new interview with the BBC, Chris confirmed that she embodies “the character of Big Eye, a very ambivalent ‘being of light’,” across ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’.

“We don’t really know if it’s AI, a true angel, or maybe my mum?,” Chris continued.

“Or if it’s maybe me. [Madonna] has this voice that encloses all of the others and she’s piercing through in the record to just give the wisdom we need.”

Chris went on to say how he was put in touch with Madonna by ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’s producer Mike Dean after he posed the question “What is the most emblematic female voice we have in the pop landscape?”

“She has such an imprint on everybody’s subconscious,” continued Chris. “She did a very risky FaceTime when I explained the whole concept and I was like, ‘Do you want to be an actress in this weird musical?’”

“And she said, ‘Yes!’ I think because she was enticed by the insanity of the whole thing. She was like, ‘You’re crazy. I’ll do it!’

“I’m truly joyful that she trusted me enough to give me this impeccable piece of theatre,” Chris added. “And also, any time she wants me to just do something for her, I’ll be of service all my life.”

As well as performing at Glastonbury and Coachella, Chris is set to curate this year’s Meltdown Festival in London.

He will bring together artists that have been instrumental in shaping his musical identity for the next edition of the annual festival, which will run from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 18, 2023.