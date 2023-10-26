Christine McVie’s estate sells her stake in Fleetwood Mac music

Christine McVie‘s estate has sold the late singer-songwriter’s stake in Fleetwood Mac‘s music.

The keyboardist and vocalist died last November, aged 79, after suffering an ischemic stroke. She had also been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”, meaning cancer cells had been detected in her body.

Over the summer, it was revealed that McVie had left behind a fortune of £70million. The musician left the majority of her inheritance to her brother John Perfect and his children, with various charities also benefiting from her will.

Advertisement

As Rolling Stone reports, McVie’s estate has now struck a deal to sell her stake in Fleetwood Mac’s recorded music to the acquisition firm HarbourView Equity Partners.

The acquisition includes shares in classic hits such as the McVie-sung ‘Songbird’ and ‘Say You Love Me’, as well as other fan favourites like ‘Go Your Own Way’, ‘The Chain’ and ‘Dreams’.

Sherrese Clarke Soares, Harbourview CEO, declined to disclose the sum they were sold for.

She told the outlet: “She’s iconic. Christine wrote those beautiful, melodic pop songs, and it was Christine who really kept them together as Fleetwood Mac’s guiding star.

“Being able to participate in the legacy of Fleetwood Mac but also to align with a female rock icon as a female-owned and run firm doesn’t happen every day, it’s special.”

Advertisement

Clarke Soares added: “Christine’s no longer with us, but she was obviously such a major and important force in the world of rock and roll.”

Back in 2021, Mick Fleetwood similarly sold his share of Fleetwood Mac’s royalties to BMG for an undisclosed sum. Stevie Nicks previously sold an 80 per cent interest in her catalogue for $100million, with Lindsey Buckingham selling all of his music publishing rights.

Nicks recently said that “there’s no reason” for Fleetwood Mac to return following McVie’s death because “you can’t replace her”. She explained: “When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this.”

The ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ singer described her late bandmate as her “best friend” and “musical soul mate”.

Nicks’ words echoed previous comments from Mick Fleetwood, who said: “I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.”

The drummer added that he still planned to perform live, but “not as Fleetwood Mac”. He continued: “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”