Christine & The Queens announces 2023 UK and European ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ tour

Christine & The Queens has announced a UK and European ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ tour for 2023 – find the details below and purchase tickets here.

The French singer-songwriter’s new album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ is due for release June 9 and will follow-up last year’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Chris will now embark on tour in support of the new record, beginning at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on September 6, with UK and Ireland stops planned for Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, Berlin.

Advertisement

The artist will then head to the continent for shows in Brussels, Zurich, Berlin, Copenhagen and Utrecht, along with dates in four French cities: Lyon, Toulouse, Marseille and Lille.

UK & EU tour ❤️‍🔥

Pre- order PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE to get early tickets. Tournée en France et en Europe ❤️‍🔥

Pré-commande l’album pour accéder aux premiers tickets. It’s now the time – angel time.

With all my love,

Chris https://t.co/4rvBN9pXOf pic.twitter.com/JWFDtnKvdg — Christine and the queens (@QueensChristine) March 27, 2023

Pre-sale tickets are available from this Thursday, March 30 at 10am BST, before general sale starts Friday, March 31 at 10am BST. You can purchase yours here.

Find the full tour schedule below.

Christine & The Queens ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ UK and European tour 2023:

SEPTEMBER

6 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK

7 – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

8 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

10 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

12 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

13 – Unique Moments Landesmuseum, Zurich, Switzerland

14 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

16 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

17 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

20 – Le Radiant, Lyon, France

21 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

23 – Le Silo, Marseille, France

25 – L’Aeronef, Lille, France

‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ features Madonna on a host of tracks and 070 Shake, who Chris previously collaborated with on the track ‘Body’.

In a new interview with the BBC, Chris confirmed that his popstar collaborator embodies “the character of Big Eye, a very ambivalent ‘being of light’,” across the new record.

Upon announcing the new album, he said: “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’.

“Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space.”

Meanwhile, Chris is the curator and headliner of this year’s Meltdown Festival 2023 at London’s Southbank Centre, which runs from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 18.

Earlier this month he shared the first names booked for the festival, with Sigur Rós and Django Django confirmed to headline.

Commenting on the first acts announced, he said: “Art to save the city! Ten nights that are ours. Southbank Centre filled with beloved artists, some I discovered recently, some I know are amazing performers and poets. Dance. Theatre. Words and music. Friends and future friends. Raving, hopefully. Art to save the city! To free its contours and enliven the soul – it’s the why we do what we do. I can’t effing wait.”

Elsewhere, this weekend Christine & The Queens, Arlo Parks and Loyle Carner headlined the Radio 6 Music Festival in Manchester.