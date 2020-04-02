Christine & The Queens on her dream collaborations: “I love Kevin Parker from Tame Impala”

Christine & The Queens‘ Héloïse Letissier has named Tame Impala, MGMT and Rosalia as the artists that she’d love to collaborate with.

Letissier was speaking to NME about working on her new album while practising social distancing at home in Paris, when we asked her about who she’s itching to work with in the future.

“I’m super shy so I need to be comfortable with them,” she replied. “I can’t just write to them out of the blue and say, ‘Hey, let’s collab’. I don’t know how to do that shit. I love Kevin Parker from Tame Impala and am obsessed with his work. I don’t know if it will ever happen. I love MGMT and would love to do something with them too.

“Like everyone else on earth, I love Rosalia too. If she wanted to I could write a fucking movie for her. She’s really consistent and super charismatic.”

This comes after Chris worked with Caroline Polachek on the title track from her recent EP and short film ‘La Vita Nuova’.

“I’ve been a long time fan of hers,” Chris told NME. “I loved Chairlift and loved her solo record ‘Ramona Lisa’ when it first came out. At some point we crossed paths, she was super nice and we exchanged numbers. We’ve been loosely talking since then. After my collaboration with Charli [XCX, ‘Gone‘] we talked again and it all just happened very spontaneously. She was in Paris for Fashion Week and I was working on the EP. Since ‘La Vita Nuova’ is a quite a camp love song, I immediately thought of Caroline.”

Chris added: “In my head, she was the only one who I could imagine singing in Italian, being classy about it and making it look normal.”

Check out our full interview with Christine & The Queens here, where she also discusses work on her “hopeful, spacious and ambitious” new album, and what’s keeping her sane in self-isolation.

Christine & The Queens has recently been delivering intimate performances from her home while in lockdown, and has also shared covers of ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd and Steve Lacy’s ‘N Side‘.