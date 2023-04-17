Christine & The Queens teams up with 070 Shake on new single ‘True Love’

Christine & The Queens has shared a new collaboration with 070 Shake – listen to ‘True Love’ below.
- READ MORE: Christine and the Queens live in Paris: a surreal and fantastic voyage into Redcar’s world
The French singer-songwriter’s new album ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ is due for release June 9 and will follow-up last year’s ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.
After sharing first preview ‘To Be Honest’ to announce the album, Chris has now returned with ‘True Love’, his second collaboration with 070 Shake, who he previously worked with on the track ‘Body’.
Watch the video for ‘True Love’ below.
As announced recently, Chris will embark on a UK and European tour in support of the new record, beginning at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on September 6, with UK and Ireland stops planned for Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, Berlin.
The artist will then head to the continent for shows in Brussels, Zurich, Berlin, Copenhagen and Utrecht, along with dates in four French cities: Lyon, Toulouse, Marseille and Lille.
See full dates below, and you can purchase yours here.
SEPTEMBER 2023
6 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
7 – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
8 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
10 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
12 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium
13 – Unique Moments Landesmuseum, Zurich, Switzerland
14 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
16 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
NOVEMBER 2023
17 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands
20 – Le Radiant, Lyon, France
21 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France
23 – Le Silo, Marseille, France
25 – L’Aeronef, Lille, France
Meanwhile, Chris is the curator and headliner of this year’s Meltdown Festival 2023 at London’s Southbank Centre, which runs from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 18.