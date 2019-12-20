LadBaby have claimed the Official Christmas Number One single for a second consecutive year with ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’, beating Stormzy, Wham! and Mariah Carey to the top spot.

Making history as the first act to deliver two back-to-back novelty Christmas Number One singles, the song by Nottingham-born “dad blogger” Mark Hoyle, along with his wife Roxanne and two sons, is a playful twist on Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’. All proceeds from the single will go to food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

According to the Official Charts Company, ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ scored a huge 93,000 chart sales this week (18,000 more than last year’s ‘We Built This City’) – and with 85,000 of that total coming via digital purchases, LadBaby not only claims the festive chart crown, but also the fastest-selling download of the year.

Advertisement

Last Christmas, LadBaby topped the UK Official Chart with their sausage roll-themed parody of Starship’s ‘We Built The City’.

They are also one of only three acts to have ever had consecutive Christmas Number Ones. The only other acts to do this are The Beatles (three between 1963 – 1965) and Spice Girls (three between 1996 – 1998).

“How have we done this again? It’s the best feeling in the world – it’s a Christmas miracle yet again!” Hoyle said, responding to the news. “Thank you everybody for supporting us once again, and all for an amazing cause. It’s going to the Trussell Trust – to the 14 million people living in poverty in the UK. Who doesn’t love a sausage roll at Christmas?”

You can watch LadBaby’s reaction to the news here:

Advertisement

LadBaby beat Stormzy’s ‘Own It’ (featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy) to the top spot, holding at Number Two, while Wham!’s 35-year-old festive classic ‘Last Christmas’ finished at Number Five.

Another Christmas favourite, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, lands at Number Eight, marking its return to the Top 10 for a fourth consecutive year.

Further down the list, a last-minute challenge from Jarvis Cocker’s political song ‘Running the World’ saw it narrowly missing out on the Top 40, landing at Number 48.

Meanwhile, on the Official Albums Chart Rod Stewart fought off strong competition from Stormzy (‘Heavy is the Head’) and Harry Styles (‘Fine Line’) to claim 2019’s Official Christmas Number One album with ‘You’re In My Heart’.

Speaking to NME prior to the Christmas Number One announcement, Hoyle said: “It’s crazy, isn’t it? It was crazy to be in the conversation last year, and the fact that we’re even being talked about [this year] and that it could even be possible is just madness.

“You look at who you’re up against: Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey — it’s the 25th anniversary of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ this year, too. It’s just mad.”