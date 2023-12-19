Christmas Number One hopeful Louise Harris says song tackles “how climate change affects us all”

The songwriter behind a protest song aiming for Christmas Number One has told NME about how her campaign is about “how climate change affects us all”.

Louise Harris released the stirring ‘We Tried’ in November, with the track already having topped the UK iTunes singles chart. Broadcaster Chris Packham has got behind her bid for a Christmas hit, while iconic musician and producer Brian Eno describing the song as “a powerful weapon”.

Harris, 25, from Hertfordshire, was arrested after performing the track at a peaceful protest outside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s home at the end of November. Her bail conditions mean she cannot currently enter the area within the M25 motorway, preventing her from performing gigs in London.

This week, the song will aim to go up against the likes of Sam Ryder, The Pogues and WHAM! all bidding for the UK’s festive top spot, with proceeds from ‘We Tried’ are going towards a range of climate action causes.

Harris told NME: “For me, it’s about the power of music – to move people, to get them to emotionally connect with the climate crisis – and what it means for them.”

The artist, who has previously collaborated with major producers like SOMMA and Paul Schulze, made international headlines when she climbed a gantry above the M25 motorway as part of a protest in 2022. Her tearful testimony about her action became a viral moment. NME caught up with Harris to talk about her track, and why action is needed now.

NME: Hello Louise. How’re you feeling about the response to ‘We Tried’?

Harris: “It feels surreal. I didn’t expect it. I’m grateful the climate crisis is actually now being given so much attention – a climate song has now entered the radio charts. It was Number One on the iTunes chart. That’s really exciting. For me, it’s about the power of music – to move people, to get them to emotionally connect with the climate crisis – and what it means for them. It just shows how important this issue is to so many people. How it affects us all.”

You sang the song outside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house a couple of weeks ago. Why did you do that and what’s happened since?

“Yes, myself and a group of Just Stop Oil supporters. We literally just gathered outside Rishi Sunak’s house. I sang my song ‘We Tried’. We did a couple of speeches. The point of that was to bring to his attention that we are in a climate crisis. And if he doesn’t act, then we’re all going to face water and food shortages, war, conflicts and a mass migration crisis over the next couple of decades.

“I sang the song to send him that message directly. I had no intention of being arrested. We completely complied with all the police. They still decided to arrest us which was shocking. I was issued bail conditions which prevented me from going to London for the past two weeks, even though I’m a singer-songwriter. My career and my living depends on going to London for gigs, open mics and interviews. It’s outrageous.”

What’s the latest?

“At the moment, my solicitor is saying it might be until the 22 February [2024] that I’m not allowed within the whole area within the M25. That’s months out of work. I’m waiting for an update. Hopefully, that will be appealed. The police haven’t been responding to my solicitor.”

In theory, right now, if you were to step on stage to perform in London you’d be arrested?

“Yeah, within the M25 then absolutely. Even just going into that area, just walking around. That’s illegal now for me.”

Tell us about ‘We Tried’ – how and why you wrote it.

“I wrote ‘We Tried’ in July 2022, a few days after my 24th birthday. At the time I wrote on Instagram, ‘This is an age that children born today may never reach’. That’s how urgent and severe the crisis is. It was inspired by my first time activism with Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising – non-violent direct action.

“The song was an expression of grief, anger and despair. I wrote it from a future perspective – our currently projected future perspective – of irreversible climate catastrophe. I wrote it to invite people to emotionally connect with how they would feel if we all allowed that to happen, but then use that feeling to spur them into the solution – which is collective climate action.

“I think the only solution left is to stop the people in power – which are only a few handfuls of people – causing this harm to everybody else. Everyone in the world needs to come together and join collective action. We are so much more powerful than the people in power.”

And you’re aiming for a Christmas hit…

“I didn’t intentionally plan it around Christmas, but then the response to it was like, ‘Oh, wow this in the charts and stuff!’ I thought we might as well go for Christmas Number One, because it’s famously a time when charity singles and good causes are platformed. The proceeds from the song are going towards climate causes – that’s why I urge people to buy it on iTunes, Amazon or Bandcamp before midnight on Thursday [December 21].

“The climate crisis is not reported as an emergency in the way that COVID-19 was – we’re all in a life threatening emergency. If it could get to Christmas Number One… the radio and media are forced to report on this crisis. It’s the most important issue of our time. I want to continue having decades of Christmases listening to lovely songs, but we need to have a liveable future in order to do that.”

Some notable people have got behind your campaign…

“Chris Packham – absolute legend in the climate scene – he’s calling for it to be Christmas Number One. The legendary Brian Eno, he’s behind it as well. He was really moved by the song. Christiana Figueres – who was the key negotiator on the UN’s 2015 Paris Climate Agreement – said the song inspired her.

How can music play an important role in the climate crisis?

“Art in general, but particularly music, has a unique power to move people. To touch people’s hearts and emotionally impact them in a way that speeches or scientific evidence doesn’t. It has the power to bring people together, empower people into collective action. Where are all the songs, films and plays about the life-threatening emergency that we’re in? Historically music has been instrumental in bringing about social change and sparking revolutions. It’s time to do it again. If all music can’t change the world, I don’t know what can.”

You’re asking people to support you in order to make and release an album of climate songs?

“Yeah, I have six or seven climate and activism related songs in total. I’m hoping to release a climate album as soon as possible. Because we’re running out of time. There’s a rapidly closing window of opportunity in which to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all. If people want climate action, then getting it into the mainstream and getting it into culture is one of the most powerful ways to do that.”

Speaking of climate action. Any reflections on the outcome of the UN’s recent COP28 climate talks?

“Many people have said this, but it’s a cop out. They still haven’t decided to phase out fossil fuels, even though the science is clear. The COP28 president was an oil CEO – it’s like we’re living in a satire. There have been more COP conferences than years I’ve been alive, and every single year emissions have gone up. The damage keeps getting worse. It’s down to ordinary people like me and you to change things.”

Finally, if someone wants to gift ‘We Tried’ this Christmas – who should they give it to?

“Definitely buy the song for yourself for 59p – that’s your contribution to the charts. Tell 10 friends to do it, and share the music and video on social media. But if you want to send a direct message to Rishi Sunak then you can Google his email address, go on iTunes and gift it to him. He’ll get an email with the song.

Perhaps Rishi will be listening to the message of ‘We Tried’ this Christmas?

“On repeat. We can only hope.”

‘We Tried’ by Louise Harris is out now.