Christopher Cross says he’s experiencing temporary leg paralysis due to coronavirus

In a new Facebook post, singer Christopher Cross has announced he is suffering from temporary leg paralysis and intense muscle weakness as a result of coronavirus.

The singer had taken to social media on April 4 to share that he had received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, commenting at the time, “This is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

In his latest post, the ‘Sailing’ singer wrote a note of thanks to fans for their kind words of support and offered them an update, saying, “As you know, last month I got the COVID-19 virus. I had become very ill but fortunately, I did not develop respiratory complications.

“At present I am suffering from intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs — I am unable to walk.”

Cross, 68, added that his physicians have assured him of a full recovery, though it is not clear how long it will be until he regains full functionality.

The singer expressed optimism at being able to commence his 40th anniversary tour of his eponymous debut album, soon. The tour was originally set to commence in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When Cross initially received a positive diagnosis earlier this month, the five-time Grammy Award winner urged fans and conspiracy theorists to treat the virus seriously.

“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a “hoax” or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world,” he wrote.