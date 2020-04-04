Christopher Cross tests positive for COVID-19

Five-time Grammy award winner Christopher Cross has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Facebook and Instagram to announce the news, the American singer-songwriter described his experience as “possibly the worst illness” he’s ever had.

“Dear friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” he writes.

“I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

Cross pleaded with fans and conspiracy theorists to take the pandemic seriously.

“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a “hoax” or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world,” he writes.

Read his full statement below:

Cross, 68, was scheduled to perform this week at Austin’s Paramount Theatre, in support of the 40th anniversary of his eponymous debut album. The tour was postponed in March due to coronavirus and social-distancing concerns.

‘Christopher Cross’ swept the “Big Four” at the 1981 Grammy awards — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist. Cross was the only artist to achieve this feat until it was matched by Billie Eilish this year.