Chromatics split after 20 years: “We are very excited for the future”

Chromatics have announced their split after 20 years.

The synth-pop group comprising Johnny Jewel, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker revealed the news today (August 10) on social media. All band members except Jewel posted the same message online.

“After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way — we are eternally grateful for your love and support.

Advertisement

“This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn’t have done it without you. We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon.”

Jewel noticeably isn’t name-checked in the message. Stereogum has noted that a representative for Jewel declined to comment. The publication added that it has also approached band’s longtime label, Italians Do It Better, which is owned by Jewel.

Chromatics were formed in Portland, Oregon in 2001 as Miller’s solo project. The line-up of Miller, Radelet, Jewel, and Walker was established around 2005.

The band released their latest album, ‘Closer To Grey’, in 2019. Their latest single, ‘Teacher‘ (2020) featured Jewel in the credits, which suggests he may have left the band between the song’s release and the band’s split.

The most established Chromatics line-up released three albums together: 2007’s ‘Night Drive’, 2012’s ‘Kill For Love’ and 2019’s ‘Closer To Grey’.

Advertisement

Miller’s earlier Chromatics project released ‘Chrome Rats vs. Basement Rutz’ in 2003 and ‘Plaster Hounds’ a year later.

In April the band posted a tracklist for their long-awaited ‘Dear Tommy’ project that was first announced in 2014. Nothing has yet materialised with regards to a release.