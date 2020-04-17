Chromatics have released a new song entitled ‘Teacher’, taken from the band’s long-gestating ‘Dear Tommy’ project, which now has a tracklist.

The new song’s release is accompanied by a music video directed by the band’s Johnny Jewel. Watch it below:

Jewell gave a rather ambigious statement of the song: “The apple obscured in fog is enigmatic & open to the interpretation of the viewer. Are we sinking into the unknown or rising from beyond the grave?,” Jewell said.

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away & music is the medicine. Our teachers transfer knowledge of good & evil. From the fairytale of Snow White’s endless sleep to the Garden of Eden in the book of Genesis, exposure is the agent of change.

“Music is a language communicated by the artist but ultimately defined by the listener’s own exposure to sound throughout their life time. I can’t change my past, but I can choose to break the cycle & not pass the poison apple I was fed to my daughter. Goodbye teacher. School’s out forever.”

‘Teacher’ is the third new single we’ve heard from Chromatics this year, having released ‘TOY’ back in January and ‘Famous Monsters’ last month. Curiously, while ‘Teacher’ features in the ‘Dear Tommy’ tracklist, neither of the latter tracks do.

Earlier this month, Jewel remixed the title track from Angel Olsen’s latest album ‘All Mirrors’, turning it into a “wonder dream dance song”, according to Olsen.

‘Dear Tommy’ has been a long time coming. The band initially confirmed its release way back in 2014.

In 2017, it was reported that Jewel had destroyed all physical copies of new material after a near-death experience, going on to re-record the songs for the album. The following year, the band unveiled ‘Black Walls’ as its lead single – however, that song is not listed in the new tracklist shared today.

Last year, Chromatics shared their first album since 2012’s ‘Kill for Love’, surprise releasing ‘Closer to Grey’ back in October.

Check out the tracklist for ‘Dear Tommy’ below.