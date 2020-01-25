Chromatics share dreamy new single, ‘TOY’

Chromatics have returned with a dreamy new single, ‘Toy’. You can listen to the track below.

The single comes in three different versions: ‘TOY,’ ‘TOY (On Film),’ and ‘TOY (Instrumental).’

Describing the song, Chromatics wrote: “It’s a song about trying to forget someone you’re still in love with even though they treat you like a object. I’m not your TOY.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the new track here:

The single follows the surprise release of the band’s album, ‘Closer To Grey’ last year; a deluxe edition of the album is now also available to stream.

The album was the electronic outfit’s first full-length in seven years, following on from 2012’s ‘Kill For Love‘. The album – released via Italians Do It Better – contained 12 tracks including ‘The Sound Of Silence’, ‘Twist The Knife’, and ‘Through The Looking Glass’.

Back in 2018, Chromatics‘ Johnny Jewel surprise released another album, ‘Themes For Television’ to coincide with the one year anniversary of Twin Peaks: The Return.

Advertisement

“I was about a year deep into recording what would become Windswept when I heard that David was making Season three,” said Jewel at the time. “It’s been a year since Chromatics performed at the Roadhouse. With disintegrated memory through the haze of television snow, I wanted to share a glimpse behind the red curtain.”

“The project began as a sonic exploration of the sounds I was hearing in my nightmares. I wanted to find my way out of the maze by focusing on beauty over fear — like the way the fractured sunrise looks in a dream.”

This summer, Chromatics will appear at All Points East and Primavera festival.