Chromatics to release surprise new album ‘Closer To Grey’ tomorrow

They're also going on tour...

Chromatics are releasing a surprise new album tomorrow and will tour the UK later this month. See the full tracklist, artwork and schedule of upcoming live dates below.

Titled ‘Closer To Grey’, the record marks the electronic outfit’s first full-length in seven years, following on from 2012’s ‘Kill For Love‘. The album – released via Italians Do It Better – contains 12 tracks including ‘The Sound Of Silence’, ‘Twist The Knife’, and ‘Through The Looking Glass’.

It’s been confirmed that ‘Closer To Grey’ will arrive on streaming platforms at 2 pm BST tomorrow (October 2). Fans were first made aware of the project through a listing on Apple Music, which offers snippets of the new songs.

In support of the album, the Portland band will head out on a UK and European tour which begins in Copenhagen this coming Friday (October 4).

On October 23, they will touch down on these shores for shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol, and London. Following the stint, further performances will take place in Antwerp, Amsterdam and Paris’ Pitchfork Festival.

‘Closer To Grey’ tracklist:

‘The Sound Of Silence

‘You’re No Good

‘Closer To Grey’

‘Twist The Knife’

‘Light As A Feather’

‘Move A Mountain’

‘Touch Red’

‘Through The Looking Glass’

‘Whispers In The Hall’

‘On The Wall’

‘Love Theme From Closer To Grey’

‘Wishing Well’

Chromatics’ next LP was due to be ‘Dear Tommy’, with the album initially confirmed back in 2014. Last year, the band unveiled ‘Black Walls‘ as its lead single.

In 2017, it was reported that the group’s Johnny Jewel had destroyed all physical copies of new material following a near-death experience, going on to re-record the songs for ‘Dear Tommy’.

Chromatics’ upcoming tour dates are as follows:

Friday October 04 – COPENHAGEN, Store Vega

Saturday October 05 – STOCKHOLM , Berns

Monday October 07 – OSLO, Rockefeller Music Hall

Wednesday October 09 – BERLIN, Astra Kulturhaus

Friday October 11 – VILINIUS, Art Factory Loftas

Saturday October 12 – WARSAW, Praga Centrum

Monday October 14 – VIENNA, Arena

Wednesday October 16 – PRAGUE, Meetfactory

Thursday October 17 – MUNICH, Muffathalle

Saturday October 19 – COLOGNE, Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Tuesday October 22 – DUBLIN, Vicar Street

Wednesday October 23 – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Friday October 26 – BRISTOL, Anson Rooms

Saturday October 27 – LONDON, The Roundhouse

Monday October 29 – ANTWERP, Trix

Tuesday October 30 – AMSTERDAM, Paradiso

Friday November 01 – PARIS, Pitchfork Festival

Saturday November 02 – TORINO, Club To Club