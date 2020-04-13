Chromeo share second coronavirus-themed track ‘6 Feet Away’

Chromeo have have released a new coronavirus-themed track called ‘6 Feet Away’ – listen to it below.

The Canadian electro-funk duo comprised of Dave 1 and P-Thugg shared the new parody record on Instagram yesterday (April 12), following on from last week’s ‘Clorox Wipe’.

“Alright quaran-tune #2 we call this one 6 Feet Away,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “Shout out to all the lovers that go the distance…hope this brings a smile.”

“I saw you at the grocery store, I couldn’t even say hi/ I saw you in the parking lot, I couldn’t catch your eye,” Dave 1 sings as the track begins.

It continues: “They’re gonna scream at us if we’re talking too close/ But I’m alone in my house and it’s you I need the most/ When it’s all over I won’t miss this/ Right now I’ma go the distance/ I’m just gonna love you from six feet away.”

Watch Chromeo perform the track below:

Wondering whether they should turn the coronavirus-themed tracks into a series, Chromeo asked fans: “Should we do one of these a week?”

As replies came in from hundreds of fans, actress Mila Jovovich chimed in saying: “Yes please one a week! And do an Instagram tv so we can have the whole song!!” after writing: “Oh my god!! This literally made my day!!”

Elsewhere, Onyx rapper Fredro Starr has released a vicious anti-coronavirus track called ‘Fuck Corona’.

The rapper, who has also starred in movies such as Save the Last Dance, Sunset Park and Clockers, takes out his frustrations relating to the current COVID-19 outbreak out on the Snowgoons-produced record.