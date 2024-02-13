Chromeo announce 2024 ‘Adult Contemporary’ UK, Europe and US tour dates

Chromeo have announced a world tour across the UK, Europe and the US in 2024 – find all the details below.

The Canadian electro-funk duo will kick off the first phase of their ‘Adult Contemporary’ world tour – in support of their forthcoming new album of the same name – in Europe and the UK this May, before heading to North America for a lengthy run across September and October.

The dates will kick off at Vega in Copenhagen on May 28, and will be followed by stops in Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin and more ahead of the UK leg, which begins at Project House in Leeds on June 9. They’ll also play in cities including Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and London.

From there, they have one North American date on planned for June 21 at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, before transitioning into their autumn ‘Chrome Nights’ co-headline tour with The Midnight. They’ll play shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando and many. Their US stint will close out at The Mission Ballroom in Denver on October 18.

Pre-sales for select dates begin on Wednesday (February 14) at 10am local time, before general sale for UK dates go live Friday (February 16) at 10am GMT from here. US dates can be purchased here, and links to any remaining dates can be found on the website.

Support across the tour will come from The Midnight, Ruth Radelet and Girl Ultra.

“We’ll be hitting cities we haven’t played in over a decade…and some we’ve never been to at all,” Chromeo said in their social media announcement. “This is our biggest, most extensive US & Canada run and there’s more to come. Been wanting to do this for a very long time…truly can’t wait to get funky with y’all!”

Chromeo’s UK, European and North American tour dates 2024 are:

MAY

28 – Copenhagen, DK, Vega

29 – Oslo, NO, Vulkan Arena

30 – Stockholm, SE, Debaser Strand

JUNE

01 – Brussels, BE, La Madeline

02 – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg

04 – Cologne, DE, Kantine

05 – Berlin, DE, Metropol

07 – Paris, FR, Le Trianon

09 – Leeds, UK, Project House

10 – Glasgow, UK, SWG3 TV Studio

11 – Manchester, UK, New Century

13 – Bristol, UK, SWX

14 – London, UK, O2 Forum Kentish Town

21 – Mexico City, MX, Pepsi Center WTC

SEPTEMBER

05 – Vancouver, BC, Malkin Bowl *

06 – Seattle, WA, Remlinger Farms *

07 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

11 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield *

13 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theater *

14 – San Diego, CA, Gallagher Square *

16 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren *

17 – El Paso, TX, Lowbrow Palace *

19 – San Antonio, TX, Boeing Center at Tech Port *

20 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

21 – Dallas, TX, The Factory Deep Ellum *

22 – Houston, TX, The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall *

24 – St. Petersburg, FL, Jannus Live *

25 – Orlando, FL, The Vanguard *

27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern †

28 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit †

29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz †

OCTOBER

01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall †

02 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner †

03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem †

04 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 †

07 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS †

09 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY †

10 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion †

11 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall †

12 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom †

14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theater †

15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theater †

16 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha †

18 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom †

* = w/ The Midnight and Ruth Radelet

† = w/ The Midnight and Girl Ultra

In other Chromeo news, the band recently spoke to NME about their new album, describing it as their “most honest record to date” and a “meditation on modern, mature relationships”.