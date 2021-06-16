Chubby and The Gang announce new album ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’

Chubby and The Gang have announced details of their second album – listen to new track ‘Coming Up Tough’ below.

The London punks will release new album ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’ on August 27 via Partisan Records. It has previously been previewed by singles ‘Life’s Lemons’ and ‘Lightning Don’t Strike Twice’.

Of the new single, frontman Charlie Manning Walker said: “‘Coming Up Tough’ is about a family member of mine who ended up going to prison at a very young age for over 20 years. He went in as a kid and spent most of his life in the system. Where’s the justice in that?

Advertisement

“You come out and have to prove yourself to a world that shut you away – what chance do you have? There’s no attempt at actual rehabilitation, no empathy, just a cage to be forgotten about.”

Manning added: “I wanted the song to feel like a snowball effect. The character gets thrown out of his house at first and it feels almost juvenile, but then as it progresses you realise the real trouble he’s in. And too often once you’re in trouble you can’t get out.”

Watch the ‘Coming Up Tough’ video below.

See the tracklisting for ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’ below.

01. ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’

02. ‘It’s Me Who’ll Pay’

03. ‘Coming Up Tough’

04. ‘On The Meter’

05. ‘Beat That Drum’

06. ‘Pressure’

07. ‘Take Me Home To London’

08. ‘Life On The Bayou’

09. ‘White Rags’

10. ‘Overachiever’

11. ‘Someone’s Gunna Die’

12. ‘Getting Beat Again (Eppu Normaali)’

13. ‘Life’s Lemons’

14. ‘Lightning Don’t Strike Twice’

15. ‘I Hate The Radio’

Advertisement

Chubby and The Gang released their debut album ‘Speed Kills’ last year, which NME included in a list of the 20 best debut albums of 2020.

NME wrote: “Sonic diversity is indeed on display on ‘Speed Kills’, although the pacing of the record, which crams 13 tracks into just 28 pummelling minutes, is practically breakneck.”