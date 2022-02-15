Chubby and The Gang share new three-track EP, ‘Labour Of Love’

London punks Chubby and The Gang have shared a new three-track EP, ‘Labour Of Love’.

The EP arrived on all major streaming platforms on Monday (February 14), alongside a fresh music video for the project’s lead single, ‘Who Loves Ya? (Coup d’état)’.

The ‘Labour Of Love’ EP is rounded out by ‘Twice Shy’, a punchy track about being hurt by love and now being skeptical of all relationships, and ‘Ain’t There No One?’, which chronicles the search for someone to “fix a lonely heart”.

Advertisement

Listen to the ‘Labour Of Love’ EP below.

The music video for ‘Who Loves Ya? (Coup d’état)’ was filmed and edited by the band’s tour manager during their recent run of shows supporting Turnstile, per a press release.

Released on Valentine’s Day, ‘Who Loves Ya (Coup d’état)’ aims to spotlight “all the angles of love. Warts and all,” according to frontman Charlie Manning Walker. “Quite often it’s not such a smooth experience. Can often feel scary and insane. So I wanted to write a bubblegum song about it but show the duality of the emotion.” Watch the video below.

‘Labour Of Love’ follows the band’s August 2021 sophomore album, ‘The Mutt’s Nuts’. The album scored a four-star rating from NME’s Max Pilley, who wrote that the album “expands the boundaries of what Chubby and the Gang are looking to achieve, but they’re not about to forget where they came from”.

Advertisement

While Chubby and The Gang have just recently wrapped up a tour of Europe with Turnstile, the band have also announced another slate of tour dates for the UK, kicking off on March 19 in Southampton. Tickets and more tour dates can be found here.

The dates for Chubby and The Gang’s 2022 UK tour are:

19 Mar 2022 – Southampton, UK @ 1865

20 Mar 2022 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

22 Mar 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

23 Mar 2022 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight 2

24 Mar 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers

25 Mar 2022 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Room

26 Mar 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

27 Mar 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

28 Mar 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Academy

29 Mar 2022 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

30 Mar 2022 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

31 Mar 2022 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

JUNE

11 Jun 2022 – London, UK @ Wide Awake

21 Jun 2022 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

23 Jun 2022 – Exeter, UK @ Cavern

JULY

9 Jul 2022 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees