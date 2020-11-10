Chuck D and ‘The Matrix”s Lilly Wachowski sign NYT ad calling for Trump to leave office immediately

Public Enemy‘s Chuck D and The Matrix director Lilly Wachowski are among the names who have signed a new advert demanding that President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence leave the White House immediately.

The full page advert, which was posted in the New York Times, comes as Trump continues to refuse to concede election defeat to Joe Biden, who will become the 46th President of the United States in January.

Designed by artist Shepard Fairey, the advert warns that Trump is attempting to “steal” the election as he begins a series of legal challenges in an unlikely bid to throw out Biden’s victory.

Titled ‘A Pledge to the People of the World’, it was co-authored by activist Andy Zee, who commented: “We placed this ad just when Trump is ramping up outrageous legal challenge to the election; is marshalling his loyal Republican forces in the Federal and State governments, up to the Supreme Court, now packed with ‘his’ judges.

“This is the import of millions heeding the message of this Pledge. Stealing an election gets to the core of a fascist power grab and we refuse to live in a fascist America.”

The opening line of the advert states: “In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America. The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!”

As well as garnering the support of Wachowski and Chuck D, the advert has also been backed by Noam Chomsky, Charmed star Alyssa Milano and NOFX frontman Fat Mike.

The advert goes on: “There can be: no more children torn from parents and locked in cages, no more fire and fury from the mouth of a demented bully with his finger on the nuclear trigger, no more mass COVID death from science-hating lunacy no more “law and order” of official terror by bullets, batons, and tear gas.”

Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as US President, alongside his VP Kamala Harris, on January 20, 2021.