Chumbawamba to return with new documentary and ‘Tubthumping’ reissue

Chumbawamba are making a comeback after almost a decade away with a new documentary.

The Leeds band, best known for their 1997 hit ‘Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down)’, announced their split back in 2012 after almost 30 years together.

Now, former frontman Dunstan Bruce has revealed that he has “just finished a documentary about Chumbawamba. It has taken five years to make and that film will answer a lot of questions.”

Bruce, who left Chumbawamba in 2004, told the Can I Ask You A Personal Question? podcast last week (May 12) that he will “never get interviewed again once that film is out”.

Further details on the project – including a title or release date – have not yet been revealed. You can listen to the interview in full below.

After departing the band, Bruce set up his own film production company through which he made a documentary about a trip to China with punk group Sham 69, as well as a film focusing on The Levellers. He also formed a band called Interrobang.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the singer said that Chumbawamba “wanted to change the world”, explaining: “We were really politically motivated and our outlet was the music.”

Bruce said that the success of their sole hit, which reached Number Two in the UK singles chart, has enabled him “to live a creative life by my own rules and desires”, adding that the group “still benefit from that song”.

“I hear the song on different TV programmes all the time like First Dates or Little Fires Everywhere,” Bruce said. “People have played the song at funerals. That is weird.”

Chumbawamba’s final album, ‘ABCDEFG’, came out back in 2010.