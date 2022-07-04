Chung Ha to team up with BIBI on new track ‘Crazy Like You’

K-pop singer Chung Ha has released the tracklist for her forthcoming album ‘Bare & Rare’, which is set to include a collaboration with BIBI.
Today (July 4), the K-pop idol unveiled tracklist of part one of her upcoming sophomore studio album ‘Bare & Rare’ on Twitter. The record will feature eight tracks, including the title track ‘Sparkling’, as well as a collaboration with 88rising singer-songwriter BIBI on ‘Crazy Like You’.
According to the tracklist, ‘Crazy Like You’ will feature lyrics co-written by both Chung Ha and BIBI. Notably, former Big Hit Music producer and singer ADORA, known for her work with BTS, Tomorrow X Together and GFRIEND, is listed as a producer on ’Good Night My Princess’.
Meanwhile, Australian producer Tushar Apte appears as a producer and songwriter on the track ‘Louder’. Apte had previously written the songs ‘Home’ and ‘Love to Hate Me’ for K-pop powerhouses BTS and BLACKPINK, respectively.
CHUNG HA 청하
The 2nd Studio Album 'Bare&Rare Pt.1' Track List
2022.07.11. 6:00PM (KST)
2022.07.11. 5:00AM (EST)#청하 #CHUNGHA #Bare #Sparkling #2nd #Album #Part1 pic.twitter.com/Qvgrc2CxUO
— CHUNG HA (@CHUNGHA_MNHent) July 3, 2022
Accoriding to the tracklist, Chung Ha contributed to the lyrics for every track on the record, and is also credited as the sole lyricist on ‘California Dreams’, a song she performed at the Seoul Waterbomb Festival 2022 last month.
The first part of ‘Bare & Rare’ is due out on July 11 at 6pm KST, with the second half of the record expected to be released later this year.
‘Bare & Rare’ comes over a year after the arrival of Chung Ha’s debut studio record ‘Querencia’, which was released last February. She had previously dropped a special digital single titled ‘Killing Me’ last November.