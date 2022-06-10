Chung Ha to reportedly release her second full-length album next month

Chung Ha will reportedly be making her long-awaited comeback with new music next month.

Yesterday (June 9), South Korean news outlet The Korea Herald reported on that the K-pop idol is currently gearing up to return with her second full-length album in July. Chosun Biz added in a separate report that the singer is also “in the final stages” of preparations of her album.

Neither Chung Ha nor her representatives have yet to respond to the reports as of writing. However, if news of her forthcoming comeback prove true, it will mark her first domestic release of 2022.

The upcoming release will also come over a year after the release of her first-ever studio record ‘Querencia’, which dropped in February last year. Chung Ha’s last music release was the digital single ‘Killing Me’ in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Chung Ha will be part of the line-up for 88rising’s upcoming Head In The Clouds festival in August in Pasadena, California. Also on the bill are Jay Park, BIBI and Warren Hue, among others.

The ‘Stay Tonight’ singer will also be headlining the MIK Festival 2022, to be held in London this July. She will also be joined by Red Velvet, Suho, Pentagon and Golden Child. VIVIZ – the new group from GFRIEND’s SinB, Eunha and Umji – FNC Entertainment’s Cherry Bullet and rookie girl group Billlie will also appear.

In other K-pop news, K-pop girl group aespa have sold more than 1million copies of their upcoming album ‘Girls’ through pre-orders alone, making them the second K-pop girl group to have done so, after BLACKPINK, who recorded 1.03million in pre-sales for their 2020 record ‘The Album’.