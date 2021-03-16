Chung Ha to release Spanish version of ‘Demente’

K-pop singer Chung Ha has released a teaser for the upcoming Spanish-language version of her song ‘Demente’.

The musician offered a sneak peek of the new version with a snippet of the forthcoming music video, which captures Chung Ha performing the song in a galmorous hotel lobby. Meanwhile, featured artist Guaynaa appears remotely from halfway across the world.

“Chungha, who challenged herself with various genres and proved her vast musical spectrum with ‘Querencia’, will once again show her all-rounder diva side through the new interpretation of ‘Demente’,” her agency MNH Entertainment said in a statement, according to Joongang Daily.

The music video for the Spanish version of ‘Demente’ is due out tomorrow (March 17). Check out the teaser here.

The original version of ‘Demente’ appeared on Chung Ha’s first-ever full-length studio album ‘Querencia’, which was released in February. The original version of ‘Demente’ featured lyrics both in Korean and Spanish, while the new edition is set to fully be in Spanish.

In a glowing five-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly called the album a collection of “globe-trotting pop bangers from one of K-pop’s most in-demand stars”. She added that, through the record, Chung Ha is helping to “make the world feel that little bit bigger again” in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Chung Ha collaborated with K-pop veteran Rain on his single ‘Why Don’t We’. The song is the lead single from ‘PIECES by RAIN’, the latter’s first mini-album in four years, which also featured a collaboration with Jackson Wang.