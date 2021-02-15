Chung Ha drops debut full-length album ‘Querencia’

The long wait is over – K-pop singer Chung Ha has finally dropped her debut full-length album ‘Querencia’.

The albums takes its name from the Spanish word, which Chung Ha previously described in a press release as “a place from which one’s strength is drawn, where one feels at home; the place where you are your most authentic self”. ‘Querencia’ consists of 21 tracks, including four interludes, one outro and the pre-release singles ‘Stay Tonight’, ‘Play’ with CHANGMO, ‘Dream Of You’ with R3HAD and ‘X’.

The record dropped alongside a glamorous music video for title track ‘Bicycle’. The clip features the K-pop singer performing in a myriad of luxury outfits, ranging from Chanel to Louis Vuitton, while showcasing her powering choreography. The visual also features a dance break section that’s not featured on the studio version of the song.

Watch it below.

In the weeks prior to the release of ‘Querencia’, the artist posted four audio snippets from the album, corresponding to the various sections of the album: ‘Noble’, ‘Savage’, ‘Unknown’ and ‘Pleasures’. It also revealed the titles of the tracks included in each side of the album.

The record’s drop was originally slated for release on January 4, but was delayed in order for Chung Ha to recover from CVOID-19 after testing positive in December 2020.

The Produce 101 alum began her journey as a solo artist after her former girl group I.O.I. disbanded in 2017. Since then, she released four solo EPs: ‘Hands on Me’, ‘Offset’, ‘Blooming Blue’, and ‘Flourishing’.