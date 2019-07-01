Save the date for their long-awaited reunion

More than two years following their split, K-pop girl group I.O.I have announced that they will reunite and make their comeback this October.

“At our last concert, we promised to meet again. We have each been working hard in our own fields, always dreaming of a reunion like our fans,” the group said in a statement, as translated by Soompi. “We have now decided that in October 2019, [we] will be standing in front of you again under the name I.O.I. We wanted to meet the fans who have been waiting for us as soon as possible.”

The reunion will involve nine of the group’s 11 founding members: Chung Ha, Kim Sejeong, Choi Yoojung, Kim Sohye, Zhou Jieqiong, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Kang Mina and Im Nayoung. No reasons were given for the absences of Jeon Somi, who recently made her debut as a soloist, and Yoo Yeonjung, who is now part of the group WJSN.

In 2016, the members of I.O.I won the first season of the South Korean reality singing competition, Produce 101. Although they were promoted as a group for less than a year, ultimately disbanding in January 2017, the ladies made their mark on the K-pop world with two highly successful EPs and a slew of popular singles such as ‘Very Very Very’ and ‘Whatta Man’.