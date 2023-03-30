Chung Ha to leave long-time agency MNH Entertainment

South Korean singer Chung Ha is set to leave her long-time agency MNH Entertainment.

Yesterday (March 29), the K-pop agency confirmed that the former I.O.I member would be leaving the company after the end of her exclusive contract with them. According to the agency, Chung Ha’s contract will end on April 29 this year.

In its announcement, MNH Entertainment also confirmed that part two of Chung Ha’s ‘Bare & Rare’ album “will not be released under our agency due to internal circumstances”, per South Korean news outlet Star News, as translated by Soompi.

It is currently unknown if Chung Ha could possibly release ‘Bare & Rare Pt. 2’ under another label in the future. The first part of ‘Bare & Rare’ was released in July last year, alongside the single ‘Sparkling’.

“We sincerely thank Chung Ha, who has been with our agency for a long time, and we also sincerely thank all the BYULHARANG (Chung Ha’s fandom) who give her their unsparing support and remain by her side,” MNH Entertainment added.

Chung Ha has been with MNH Entertainment since at least her appearance on the 2016 season of Mnet’s reality TV competition Produce 101, though which she won a spot in the girl group I.O.I. During her time at the agency, Chung Ha released two studio albums, four mini-albums and a handful of singles.

The singer is set to perform at KAMPFEST CDMX, to be held in Mexico City this August. The upcoming festival will also feature GOT7‘s BamBam, co-ed group KARD, boyband iKON and girl group VIVIZ, among others.

In other K-pop news, Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy has welcomed BTS member RM to “the family”. This comes after the musician was spotted front row at the Italian fashion house’s Fall 2023 show at Milan Fashion week in February.