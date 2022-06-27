Chung Ha to release second studio album ‘Bare & Rare’ next month

Chung Ha has officially announced the release details for her sophomore studio album, ‘Bare & Rare’, due out in July.

Today (June 27), the K-pop singer shared on Twitter and Instagram that her second studio album, titled ‘Bare & Rare’, will arrive on July 11 at 6pm KST. The announcement was made alongside a “scheduler” poster, which reveals when the album’s tracklist and teasers will be unveiled leading up to its release.

Led by the title track ‘Sparkling’, the forthcoming record appears only be the first part of Chung Ha’s ‘Bare & Rare’ project. The second half is expected to be released in the latter half of 2022.

Advertisement

‘Bare & Rare’ is also set to include Chung Ha’s new song ‘California Dreams’, which she performed at the Seoul Waterbomb Festival 2022 over the weekend.

Notably, fans have belatedly realised that the singer had previously revealed the title of the her forthcoming project via fan community app Bubble. Chung Ha had shared a series of selfies featuring a phone case with the words “BARE AND RARE” on it on the app on June 18.

‘Bare & Rare’ comes over a year after the arrival of Chung Ha’s debut studio record ‘Querencia’, which dropped last February, and marks her first release of 2022. She had previously dropped a special digital single titled ‘Killing Me’ last November.

Just last week, Chung Ha featured on Korean-Canadian singer Junny’s new single, ‘Color Me’, from his forthcoming studio album. The song had been the follow-up to Junny’s May single ‘Get Ya!’, which featured Korean rapper pH-1. Both tracks are set to appear on his upcoming full-length project.