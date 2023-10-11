Chung Ha signs with Jay Park’s More Vision

Chung Ha has signed with Jay Park’s label, More Vision, seven months after leaving her previous agency.

The star was formerly signed to MNH Entertainment, but the company confirmed in March that she had decided not to renew her contract with it and would leave the stable in April.

Yesterday (October 10), More Vision announced that Chung Ha had joined its roster, sharing new images of the singer on its social media channels. “Welcome to MORE VISION, CHUNG HA!” it captioned the posts.

Chung Ha has also opened new social media accounts, as @CH_CHUN9HA on X/Twitter and @morechunghaplz on Instagram.

Following the expiration of her contract with MNH Entertainment, Chung Ha addressed the fate of her shelved album, ‘Bare & Rare Pt.2’. The record was intended to be the second half of her July 2022 studio album ‘Bare & Rare Pt.1’, but will no longer be released.

“After sharing the news that I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise regarding the release of ‘Bare & Rare Pt. 2,’ I didn’t know how to speak up to you all or from where I should begin conveying my apologetic heart, so after thinking lots, I am bringing it up like this now,” she told fans.

Chung Ha first came into the spotlight in 2016 after appearing in Produce 101 as an MNH Entertainment trainee, later debuting in the project girl group I.O.I. Following the group’s disbandment in 2017, Chung Ha dropped her first solo material and, in 2021, shared her debut album ‘Querencia’.

In a five-star review of that record, NME wrote: “The 25-year-old singer goes far beyond those hopes, producing a record that bursts with energy and excellence. If its title refers to a place where you can be your true self, then this album reflects its creator as a curious, confident and passionate artist whose songs help make the world feel that little bit bigger again.”

Chung Ha isn’t the only high-profile signing More Vision has made this year. In April, Jessi joined the agency after leaving Psy’s P Nation.