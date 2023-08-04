Church from Chemical Brothers’ ‘Brothers Gonna Work It Out’ artwork now Grade II* listed

The church featured on the cover art for The Chemical Brothers’ compilation album ‘Brothers Gonna Work It Out’ has been given Grade II* status.

As The Guardian reports, the Our Lady Of Fatima Church in Harlow, Essex was upgraded from a Grade II listed site by the government on the advice of Historic England. The move will protect the modernist building’s historic and architectural significance.

It is said that the church’s appearance on the cover of the dance duo’s 1998 album was not a factor in upgrading its protected status.

However, the Old Lady Of Fatima Church’s innovative “in-the-round” design and freestanding altar in the centre of 500 seats did contribute to its significance, as did the building’s colourful glass windows.

The church – complete with a tall needle spire – was designed by British architect Gerard Goalen between 1953 and 1954, and construction was completed in 1960.

Sharing the news on Twitter yesterday (August 3), The Chemical Brothers’ Ed Simons wrote: “Harlow church on Chemical Brothers album cover granted protected status 🙏🙏🙏.” See that post below.

Harlow church on Chemical Brothers album cover granted protected status 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/tt3q3oJVlq — ed simons (@eddychemical) August 3, 2023

5/23. Buildings chemical brothers – gonna work it out pic.twitter.com/lmNozZhegf — Chris (Parody) (@feelikeastrnger) May 23, 2021

The ‘Brothers Gonna Work It Out’ cover art features a photograph of the church on a blue-skied sunny day. A group of people are seen gathered by the entrance, while a notice board outside displays the album’s title. Check it out in the tweet above.

In other news, The Chemical Brothers have announced their 10th full-length record ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’, which is out next month (pre-order here). It’ll follow on from 2019’s ‘No Geography’.

The band also shared a new single, ‘Live Again’, last month.

The Chemical Brothers recently wrapped up a series of festival slots across Europe, including an appearance at Glastonbury 2023.

They’ll embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour in October – you can find any remaining tickets here.