Chvrches, Maisie Peters and Kanye West lead five-way battle to number one

There is a five way battle for this week’s number one – with Chvrches, Maisie Peters and Kanye West all leading the way.

Also in the running are Halsey and Becky Hill, with less than 2000 chart sales between all the chart leaders according to UK Official Albums Chart.

Churches are currently leading the way to number one with their latest album, ‘Screen Violence’, which is currently the biggest album seller on physical formats. It would be the group’s first number one album and fourth top ten album.

Peters follows with her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ while West’s much delayed ‘DONDA’ album is at number three after being surprise released on Sunday (August 29).

The fourth and fifth slots on the mid-week chart are currently taken up by Halsey and Becky Hill respectively.

Reviewing Chvrches new album, NME said: “For all the doom and gloom that living in our digital world brings, it’s not all bad, as ‘Screen Violence’ shows. After all, without our devices, apps and screens, this record wouldn’t exist and, given that it’s Chvrches’ best effort yet and a glimmeringly great addition to 2021’s cultural highlights, that would be a travesty.”

Writing about West’s DONDA, NME added: “While ‘DONDA’ certainly isn’t a rushed job, it could have benefitted from West spending a little less time on it and learning when to let things go. Nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make his 10th album worth your time.”

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy has today (August 31) hit out at Kanye West after he was left off the rapper’s new album, and branded West a “coward”.