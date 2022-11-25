Chuu removed from LOONA by agency for alleged “violent language and misuse of power” towards staff

Chuu has been removed as a member of LOONA for alleged “violent language and misuse of power” towards the staff of the group’s agency, Blockberry Creative.

In a statement posted to LOONA’s official fancafe earlier today (November 25), the agency announced that Chuu has been “expelled and withdrawn” as a member of the group, which is now left with 11 members. The agency alleged that the idol’s “violent language and misuse of power toward our staff” was a factor in her removal from LOONA.

Chuu has yet to respond to these allegations. NME has contacted Chuu for comment.

Advertisement

“Agency representatives are apologising and comforting staff, and we have decided to take responsibility for this and remove Chuu from LOONA,” Blockberry Creative’s statement reads, as translated by Soompi.

The statement went on to add that the members of LOONA will “work as hard as possible so an incident like this never happens again in the future no matter what,” and that they will act “with respect and gratitude” towards their staff.

“The agency will do everything possible to give back for the staff’s sacrifices and devotion so something like this never happens again,” the statement reads. “We once again bow our heads in apology to the involved staff and the fans for causing trouble with this incident.”

Chuu debuted as one of LOONA’s founding members in 2017. She released her self-titled single album on December 2017 as part of the group’s pre-debut strategy before making her debut as part of LOONA with ‘[+ +]’ on August 2018.​​

Prior to her removal from LOONA, South Korean media outlet Wikitree alleged in an exclusive report in March this year that Chuu filed a lawsuit against her management company to suspend her contract. According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, the idol had ‘partially’ won that lawsuit against the agency.

Advertisement

Blockberry Creative’s statement on Chuu’s removal said the agency and the members of LOONA did not issue any statements responding to speculation on Chuu’s involvement with the group to “not cause trouble with the group’s growth or cause concern to fans”.

“With the LOONA members’ affection for the team and consideration for their fans, rather than say what is true or not, they tried to express their feelings by putting in their best efforts for performances and content,” Blockberry Creative’s statement reads.

“We apologise to the fans who have loved and supported LOONA until now and ask for your sincere forgiveness in not being able to have 12 members together until the end.”