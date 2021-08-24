Chvrches announce details of intimate Scottish shows

Chvrches have announced details of two intimate Scottish shows next year.

The band, who release fourth album ‘Screen Violence’ this week (August 27), will head home for a pair of small gigs before their full UK tour begins next March.

For the two ‘outstore’ shows, organised in association with local record stores, the band will first play in Dundee at Fat Sam’s on March 10, before playing a Glasgow show at SWG3 two days later.

Their UK tour then begins on March 14 with a gig on March 14, while they’ll play London’s Brixton Academy two days later.

Tickets for the ‘outstore’ shows are available now as part of bundles with preorders of ‘Screen Violence’. Head here for Glasgow tickets and here for Dundee.

See Chvrches’ full UK tour itinerary below:

MARCH

14 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

15 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

19 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Earlier this month, Chvrches teamed up with legendary horror film director John Carpenter for a series of remixes of tracks from ‘Screen Violence’.

Discussing the project, Lauren Mayberry said: “As horror fans, we know that John Carpenter is the godfather and the gold standard so we’re so excited to get to work with him in any capacity.”

‘Screen Violence’ drops on August 27 via EMI Records (UK) and Glassnote (US). So far, it’s been previewed by the tracks ‘How Not To Drown’ featuring Robert Smith of The Cure, April’s lead single ‘He Said She Said’ and latest track ‘Good Girls’.