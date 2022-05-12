CHVRCHES announce new North American tour dates

CHVRCHES have announced details of some new North American tour dates – check them out below.
The band will begin the next part of their tour on July 24 at Austin’s Float Fest before heading to New Orleans, Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, and Asheville, North Carolina. From there, the group will perform in Virginia, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle before wrapping up in Boise, Idaho, in October.
Tickets for the gigs are on sale tomorrow (May 13) from 10am local time here.
Check out the announcement and full list of dates below:
CHVRCHES 2022 US Tour Dates:
MAY
13 — Mexico City, MX, Tecate Emblema
18 — Monterrey, MX, Showcenter
21 — Guadalajara, MX, Corona Capital
27 — Napa, CA, BottleRock Music Festival
30 — Tampa, FL, Jannus
31 — Miami, FL, Revolution Live
JUNE
01 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues
02 — Raleigh, NC, The Ritz
04 — Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore
05 — Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
09 — Buffalo, NY, Artpark
10 — Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live
11 — Indianapolis, IN, WonderRoad Music Festival
13 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee
15 — Omaha, NE, The Admiral
16 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater
18 — Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
JULY
24 — Austin, TX, Float Fest
26 — New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater
27 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City
29 — Atlanta, GA, The Roxy
30 — Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
31 — Richmond, VA, The National
AUGUST
01 — Norfolk, VA, The Norva
03 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Mirage
04 — Boston, MA, Roadrunner
05 — North Adams, MA, Mass Moca
SEPTEMBER
20 — Denver, CO, Mission
22 — Salt Lake City, UT, Twilight
24 — Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre
25 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl ^
26 — Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
28 — Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
30 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
OCTOBER
01 — Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
02 — Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory
03 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory
^ = w/ Grace Jones
Back in March, CHVRCHES brought out The Cure’s Robert Smith at their gig in London to perform four songs together.
Two weeks before this, the two acts performed together at the same venue during the BandLab NME 2022 awards. That was the first time the two acts had performed together and physically met, having duetted virtually on a track during lockdown.
That song, ‘How Not To Drown’, won the Best Song By A UK Artist prize at the BandLab NME 2022 awards. The collaboration also appeared on CHVRCHES’ 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’.
Smith joined the Scottish trio on stage once more for a rendition of ‘How Not To Drown’ along with a duet of ‘Just Like Heaven’ – a song they also performed together for the first time at last week’s NME awards. Smith additionally played guitar on CHVRCHES’ singles ‘The Mother We Share’ and ‘Clearest Blue’.
Reviewing the gig, NME described it as a “gothic sci-fi spectacular”.