CHVRCHES announce new North American tour dates

CHVRCHES have announced details of some new North American tour dates – check them out below.

The band will begin the next part of their tour on July 24 at Austin’s Float Fest before heading to New Orleans, Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, and Asheville, North Carolina. From there, the group will perform in Virginia, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle before wrapping up in Boise, Idaho, in October.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale tomorrow (May 13) from 10am local time here.

Check out the announcement and full list of dates below:

CHVRCHES 2022 US Tour Dates:



MAY

13 — Mexico City, MX, Tecate Emblema

18 — Monterrey, MX, Showcenter

21 — Guadalajara, MX, Corona Capital

27 — Napa, CA, BottleRock Music Festival

30 — Tampa, FL, Jannus

31 — Miami, FL, Revolution Live

JUNE

01 — Orlando, FL, House of Blues

02 — Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

04 — Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore

05 — Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

09 — Buffalo, NY, Artpark

10 — Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

11 — Indianapolis, IN, WonderRoad Music Festival

13 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee

15 — Omaha, NE, The Admiral

16 — Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

18 — Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

JULY

24 — Austin, TX, Float Fest

26 — New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater

27 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City

29 — Atlanta, GA, The Roxy

30 — Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

31 — Richmond, VA, The National

AUGUST

01 — Norfolk, VA, The Norva

03 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Mirage

04 — Boston, MA, Roadrunner

05 — North Adams, MA, Mass Moca

SEPTEMBER

20 — Denver, CO, Mission

22 — Salt Lake City, UT, Twilight

24 — Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre

25 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl ^

26 — Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

28 — Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

30 — Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

OCTOBER

01 — Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

02 — Spokane, WA, Knitting Factory

03 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

^ = w/ Grace Jones

Back in March, CHVRCHES brought out The Cure’s Robert Smith at their gig in London to perform four songs together.

Two weeks before this, the two acts performed together at the same venue during the BandLab NME 2022 awards. That was the first time the two acts had performed together and physically met, having duetted virtually on a track during lockdown.

That song, ‘How Not To Drown’, won the Best Song By A UK Artist prize at the BandLab NME 2022 awards. The collaboration also appeared on CHVRCHES’ 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’.

Smith joined the Scottish trio on stage once more for a rendition of ‘How Not To Drown’ along with a duet of ‘Just Like Heaven’ – a song they also performed together for the first time at last week’s NME awards. Smith additionally played guitar on CHVRCHES’ singles ‘The Mother We Share’ and ‘Clearest Blue’.

Reviewing the gig, NME described it as a “gothic sci-fi spectacular”.