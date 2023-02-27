Chvrches announce trio of summer 2023 UK headline shows

Chvrches have announced a trio of shows, which are due to take place across the UK this summer.

The band, who announced their return last week with new song ‘Over’, shared the news on their social media channels today (February 27).

“We’ve just announced a handful of shows in the UK this summer including a rescheduled stop in Dundee,” they wrote.

Chvrches will be heading to Nottingham’s Rock City on June 9, Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on June 10 and Dundee’s Fat Sam’s on June 12.

Tickets will be on sale from 9am this Friday and will be available to buy here.

‘Over’, which the band had been teasing for the last couple of weeks, is their first new song for over a year. They shared the lyrics for the song ahead of its release, saying that it serves as “a brief reprieve from the horrors of CHV4 [their fourth album, 2021’s ‘Screen Violence’]”, adding: “We finished a new song and couldn’t wait to share it with you.”

Speaking of the single, Chvrches said: “’Over’ is a song that we wrote with Oscar Holter, a producer we really respect and admire.

“Normally we collect songs over the course of months (or years!) until we have an album’s worth of material, but this time we just wanted to release something we were excited about and give the fans something new to mark the end of the ‘Screen Violence’ era, and the start of whatever the next CHVRCHES chapter might be.”

Last summer, NME asked Chvrches if fans could expect any new material in the near future. “Not at present!” Mayberry responded. “We’re touring a bunch and doing mostly that for the rest of the year, and then who knows? I think we’ll figure that out as we get to it.”