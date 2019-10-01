Listen to Chvrches’ new ‘Death Stranding’ from upcoming ‘Timefall’ soundtrack

Bring Me The Horizon also feature on the soundtrack from Hideo Kojima's anticipated game

Chvrches and Bring Me The Horizon have recorded new tracks to feature on the soundtrack of the forthcoming ‘Death Stranding’. Check out the new one from Chvrches below.

The album accompanies the new anticipated Hideo Kojima video game and also features offerings from Major Lazer x Khalid, Au/Ra x Alan Walker, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash, MISSIO and The S.L.P.

The titular track comes from Chvrches, and you can listen to it in full below.

“We were really excited about the opportunity to work with Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time,” said Chvrches.

“He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honoured to be involved in the project. The concept of ‘Death Stranding’ is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise. We wrote this song specifically for ‘Death Stranding’, thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.”

Check out the tracklisting in full below.

‘Trigger’ Major Lazer & Khalid ‘Ghost’ Au/Ra & Alan Walker ‘Death Stranding’ Chvrches ‘Yellow Box’ The Neighbourhood ‘Meanwhile…In Genova’ The S.L.P. ‘Ludens’ Bring Me the Horizon ‘Born In The Slumber’ Flora Cash ‘Sing To Me’ Missio

This comes after Chvrches admitted to being huge fans of Kojima in 2018.

“In fact, Hideo Kojima call me. We’re massive Metal Gear Solid fans and the guy’s a god. He’s an icon in the video games industry,” said Chvrches’ Martin Doherty. Watch more: CHVRCHES on their love of Deftones, touring with Depeche Mode and big surprise on the way

They also told NME of a “surprise secret” arriving before the end of the year – which is likely to be this very track.

‘Death Stranding’ arrives in November.