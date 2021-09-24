Chvrches cover Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You’, “a classic banger-ballad of our times”

Chvrches have shared a new cover of Avril Lavigne’s ‘I’m With You’ – listen to their version of the 2002 track below.

The Scottish trio’s version of the classic song was recorded for a new Home Session for Apple Music, where the band also shared a version of their recent single ‘California’, which appears on fourth album ‘Screen Violence’.

Listen to their version of ‘I’m With You’, which Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry calls “a classic banger-ballad of our times,” below.

“It helped put a lot of things into perspective,” Mayberry added to Apple Music of creating ‘Screen Violence.

“The band is normally an amazing but quite chaotic part of our lives. Working on ‘Screen Violence’ became a really comforting and grounding thing to do because the band was one of the only things that provided us with some sense of normalcy.”

“‘California’ feels like a good illustration of what Screen Violence is about, sonically and lyrically,” she added, “and we thought it would be fun to reinterpret it in an acoustic format.”

Chvrches released ‘Screen Violence’ last month. Reviewing the record, NME called it the trio’s “best album yet,” writing: “For all the doom and gloom that living in our digital world brings, it’s not all bad, as ‘Screen Violence’ shows.

“After all, without our devices, apps and screens, this record wouldn’t exist and, given that it’s Chvrches’ best effort yet and a glimmeringly great addition to 2021’s cultural highlights, that would be a travesty.”

Last week (September 15), the band shared a cover iconic theme music from The Lost Boys for a new Netflix film – their take on ‘Cry Little Sister’ was released as part of the soundtrack of the new film Nightbooks.