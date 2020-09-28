Chvrches discuss recording their new album in lockdown: “It feels like we’re more connected”

Chvrches have discussed their upcoming fourth album, which currently has the working title ‘CHV4’ and was recorded remotely during coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In a new interview with DIY, the band revealed they haven’t seen each other in person since March, but have nevertheless been working on their next album using screen-sharing software and audio streams.

Vocalist Lauren Mayberry said of the sessions: “It’s been a learning curve, but if anything – it’s kinda weird – it feels like we’re more connected and united in terms of what we’re trying to do than we have been in a long time.

“Maybe everyone’s grasping for any kind of interaction, or any kind of thing that’s familiar, but it’s been nice to feel like everyone’s pulling in the same direction and to have something positive to focus on.”

Although Mayberry is reluctant to reveal much about the album’s sound, she said that the band will be following a “theme”.

“For me, it’s been interesting to look at the records and see the progression of the storytelling, for lack of a less wanky word,” Mayberry said of the band’s three records thus far.

“I feel like it’s about the marriage between the stuff that’s purely personal, and the stuff that’s more imagery, and narrative [based]. We have a pretty specific theme in mind for the whole thing, so yeah, I feel like it’ll be a marriage of those things.”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, the group shared a new version of their song ‘Forever’, dubbed the ‘Separate But Together Version’, which saw the band’s four members performing the track from their respective homes.

The track, which originally featured on their 2018 album ‘Love Is Dead’, has seen a surge in popularity after it was included on the soundtrack of the Netflix show Elite.