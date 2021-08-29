Chvrches discuss working with “hands-on” Robert Smith

Chvrches‘ Ian Cook has opened up about the pleasure of working with The Cure legend Robert Smith, calling the singer “really hands-on” and “technical” in their collaboration on ‘How Not To Drown’.

The Scottish trio – also including singer Lauren Mayberry and Martin Doherty, both of whom spoke about ‘How Not To Drown’ as being reflective on low points in their lives prior to working with their “all-time hero” for the ‘Screen Violence’ single.

Speaking to musicfeeds in a new interview, Cook said: “The exchanges were surprising in that he is like super, super detailed and really technical. I don’t know why, but I assumed he would just be like, ‘OK, here’s my stuff, do with it what you want and hope for the best.’

“But he was really hands-on with every aspect of how the mix ended up being – and we loved that because that’s exactly how we are as musicians as well. We loved that somebody with his stature and legendary status would actually give a shit about this sort of collaboration in the way that he did.”

Cook said Smith’s approach was “surprising,” adding: “It wasn’t surprising that he was an absolutely lovely man. Very funny.”

In a four-star review of ‘Screen Violence’, NME wrote: “For all the doom and gloom that living in our digital world brings, it’s not all bad, as ‘Screen Violence’ shows.

“After all, without our devices, apps and screens, this record wouldn’t exist and, given that it’s Chvrches’ best effort yet and a glimmeringly great addition to 2021’s cultural highlights, that would be a travesty.”