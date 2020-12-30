Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry says the band “learnt something” from Billie Eilish’s debut album

Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has praised Billie Eilish and admitted that you can “learn something” from her 2019 debut album.

Mayberry also said that Eilish’s LP ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ is an “advancement in pop music”.

She told The Guardian: “The vocal production on the Billie Eilish album is absolutely phenomenal – that is an advancement in pop music.

“Iain [Cook] and Martin [Doherty] like to be across what is happening for production stuff.” She continued. “We want to be aware of it because there’s just awesome pop music and you can learn something from it. Learn the production tricks but don’t learn the other parts: I think that was the challenge of this [our forthcoming] album.

Mayberry added: “We did two albums that existed in a certain space, and by the third record it felt like what we were doing had been popularised by other people. How do you run that race next to other people? Well, we’ve realised that we don’t have to run that race. You’re never going to win in a race that is saturated by people who are bigger, better and more popular, so you might as well pivot and go somewhere else.”

She also said that the band’s forthcoming album had “definitely got the Chvrches DNA” but that the songs on it couldn’t “slot into any of the first three records”.

The band’s fourth LP is due to drop in Spring 2021, following 2018’s ‘Love Is Dead’ and their 2019 collaborative single with Marshmello, ‘Here With Me’.