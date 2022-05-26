CHVRCHES launch ‘Screen Violence’ inspired effects pedal

CHVRCHES have teamed up with handmade FX pedals company Old Blood Noise to release an effects pedal.

The ‘Screen Violence’ pedal is inspired by the band’s critically acclaimed fourth album of the same name. The new tech is out today (May 26) and will also be available at the Glaswegian band’s next shows.

“We are really proud to be collaborating with Old Blood Noise because both Iain [Cook] and I used so many of their pedals during the making of ‘Screen Violence’, the album,” Martin Doherty said. “It feels like a full-circle moment.”

The FX pedal features a one-knob effect that expresses itself as modulation, delay, and reverb, and according to a statement, “blends inspiration from decades past and present to create a new stereo effect.” The first 200 pedals purchased will come with a signed card of authenticity.

“Our aim with the collaboration was to distill the sound of the record into a pedal that would be versatile enough to use with guitars, synths, bass or whatever we wanted to throw at it,” Cook added. “A lofty goal but I am proud to say that we achieved it together. The range of sounds that this box can make is breathtaking, making it such a useful tool live and in the studio.”

Earlier this month, the band announced a North American tour which kicks off on July 24 at Austin’s Float Fest before heading to New Orleans, Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, and Asheville, North Carolina. From there, the group will perform in Virginia, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle before wrapping up in Boise, Idaho, in October. Tickets are available here.

Back in March, CHVRCHES brought out The Cure’s Robert Smith at their gig in London to perform four songs together. Two weeks before this, the two acts performed together at the same venue during the BandLab NME 2022 awards. That was the first time the two acts had performed together and physically met, having duetted virtually on a track during lockdown.

That song, ‘How Not To Drown’, won the Best Song By A UK Artist prize at the BandLab NME 2022 awards. The collaboration also appeared on CHVRCHES’ 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’.