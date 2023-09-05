Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry covers Madonna and debuts solo material at first live show

Chvrches’ frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has played her first ever live show as a solo artist and debuted some never-before-heard material. Find footage of the gig and the full setlist below.

The debut gig took place at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC, last night (September 4), and marked the singer’s first time playing a headline show as a solo artist.

It also arrived just three days after the musician officially released her debut single – the emotional, intimate ballad ‘Are You Awake’. Mayberry wrote the song in collaboration with Canadian singer-songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr and Zedd collaborator Matthew Koma – who also served as the song’s producer.

Kicking off the live show last night, Mayberry opened with the first-ever performance of a song called ‘Bird’ – an upbeat, attitude-driven track that saw her lean over the crowd as she sang “Let’s publicise our happiness / Or at least I’ll force a smile”.

From there she launched into a track called ‘Shame’, which saw her play with dynamics, and launch from a blunt, confrontational chorus into solemn, more tranquil moments.

This was followed by dance-oriented anthem ‘Change Shapes’ and, later, the darker, sultry new song ‘Mantra’. Find footage of the songs below.

Other tracks getting a live debut in the breakthrough show included a track titled ‘Under The Knife’, an ’80s-inspired pop song called ‘Crocodile Tears’ and an energetic, pop-punk track ‘Sorry, Etc.’, which served as the closing song to the show.

While the vast majority of tracks were never-before-heard tracks from Mayberry’s new solo catalogue, she did break out a rendition of her recently-shared debut single ‘Are You Awake’ as the penultimate track of the night – sitting behind the keyboard to do so. She also surprised fans by playing a cover of the 1989 Madonna classic, ‘Like A Prayer’. Find more footage and the setlist below.

Lauren Mayberry played:

‘Bird’

‘Shame’

‘Change Shapes’

‘Mantra’

‘Under The Knife’

‘Crocodile Tears’

‘Like A Prayer’ (Madonna cover)

‘Are You Awake?’

‘Sorry, Etc.’

Before she released her breakthrough solo song last week, Mayberry announced her first-ever solo tour and teased the single with a 30-second preview.

At the time, she also shared on social media that she was “flip-flopping between excitement and abject terror” when it came to her impending solo debut. “I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises,” she said. “I am really looking forward to this chapter, and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”

Prior to the release of ‘Are You Awake?’ Mayberry’s solo credits were minimal. She contributed guest vocals to the Death Cab for Cutie song ‘Northern Lights’, which featured on their 2018 album ‘Thank You For Today’.

She also collaborated with The National‘s Aaron Dessner on a cover of Frightened Rabbit‘s ‘Who’d Kill You Now?’ for ‘Tiny Changes’, a commemorative tribute album for the band’s late frontman Scott Hutchinson.

Mayberry’s solo shows will continue tonight (September 5) with a slot at The Anthem in Washington DC. Find all upcoming tour dates and any remaining tickets here.

As for Chvrches, the group’s most recent studio album was 2021’s ‘Screen Violence’, however, the Scottish synth-pop trio are currently gearing up to release a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut studio album, 2013’s ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’.

The new edition, which includes four previously unheard songs and five live recordings from 2013, is set for release on October 13.