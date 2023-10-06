Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry covers Texas’ ‘Say What You Want’ in Glasgow

Lauren Mayberry covered Texas‘ ‘Say What You Want’ at her show in Glasgow last night (October 5) – check out the footage below.

The Chvrches frontwoman was performing at the SWG3 TV Studio venue in the Scottish city as the first stop on her 2023 solo UK headline tour.

Towards the end of the set, Mayberry paid homage to Glasgow band Texas by delivering her own take on their 1997 hit single ‘Say What You Want’.

Advertisement

You can watch a fan-shot video of the performance here:

Mayberry’s recent North American tour saw her cover Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’, Adam Schlesinger’s ‘That Thing You Do’ and PJ Harvey’s ‘Down By The Water’.

She also performed a solo version of Chvrches’ “OG deep cut” ‘Lungs’ in Toronto to mark the 10th anniversary of the synth-pop trio’s 2013 debut album, ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’.

Additionally, the singer-songwriter has showcased numerous as-yet-unreleased solo songs at this year’s gigs including ‘Change Shapes’, ‘Bird’ and ‘Mantra’.

This week, Mayberry confirmed that her second single ‘Shame’ will be arriving next Tuesday (October 10) and shared a snippet of the track. It’ll follow on from ‘Are You Awake?’, which came out last month.

Advertisement

Mayberry’s UK headline tour continues tonight (October 6) in Birmingham ahead of dates in Manchester (8) and London (9). She’ll then embark on a run of shows across Europe. Find any remaining tickets here (UK), and here (EU).